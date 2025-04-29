Duke Football Staff Adds 300-Pounder From Transfer Portal
South Dakota redshirt sophomore Jordan Larsen, a full-time starter at left guard last season, entered the transfer portal two weeks ago and received significant interest. But the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has now ended his recruitment, committing to second-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff.
On Monday night, Larsen announced his decision via the following post on social media:
Other suitors in the Jordan Larsen sweepstakes included West Virginia, Illinois, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, and Arizona.
He checked out the Duke football facilities on an official visit with Diaz & Co. last week.
Unrated and unranked as a high school prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Larsen will arrive in Durham with two years of eligibility remaining.
The Blue Devils, who saw 12 players from the 2024 Duke squad bolt for the portal, have now compiled an eight-deep transfer class for next season. Altogether, their transfer portal efforts this go-round, highlighted by the addition of a four-star quarterback in one-year Tulane standout Darian Mensah, currently stack up at No. 24 in the country, according to On3, and No. 4 in the ACC.
