How Duke Pass-Catchers Surprised in 2025

Explosive plays came in abundance for the Duke offense this season, in large part due to the weapons the Blue Devils obtained during the offseason.

Manny Diaz assembled an offense through recruiting and the transfer that offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer could be aggressive with, leading the Blue Devils to come out on top in several shootouts over the course of the season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah was a huge piece of the puzzle, throwing for 3,646 passing yards (fourth nationally), 30 passing touchdowns (fifth nationally) and just five interceptions. He also led the conference by completing 67.9% of his passes and taking the ACC crown.

Without a reliable rushing attack during parts of the season, Mensah was asked to do a lot of the heavy lifting through the air. However, he couldn't have done it without some key pieces around him.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke brought in nine transfers for the 2025 season, five of which were offensive skill players, including Mensah. Each of them contributed in different ways during the season, but one really stood out from the group. Let's take a look at how Duke's pass-catchers fared this season.

Cooper Barkate

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Who would've thought a Harvard transfer would lead the Blue Devils in receiving yards in 2025? That's the reality, however, as Cooper Barkate exploded in his senior season and quickly established himself as the face of the receiver position in Durham.

Newport Beach —> Harvard —> Duke is a NFL pipeline



Cooper Barkate has the goods



pic.twitter.com/QQgDcIrRkb — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) October 18, 2025

Barkate got out of the gates hot, catching five passes for 117 yards in the opener against Elon. He set career-highs against Georgia Tech, catching 13 passes for 172 yards. Barkate largely played on the perimeter and was a reliable target for Mensah outside the numbers.

Barkate finished the season with 68 catches for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. The senior wideout separated well and could be counted on for jump balls along the sideline. Albeit a bit of a surprise, Barkate's production will be tough to replace next season.

Que'Sean Brown

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year two in Durham for Que'Sean Brown was a step forward. The slot receiver frequently used his speed to stretch the field vertically and split safeties for big plays over the middle.

WHAT A CATCH!



Que'Sean Brown from Darian Mensah and we score on our opening drive 😈 pic.twitter.com/UmR6MWSiJP — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 1, 2025

Brown ended his sophomore season with 54 receptions for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He crossed the century mark once, catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown against Cal, but his best game was arguably against Clemson. He made six catches for 80 yards and two spectacular touchdowns, both flexing his speed and red zone abilities.

Sahmir Hagans

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The senior speedster split snaps this season out wide and in the slot, and put together his best season as a Blue Devil. Sahmir Hagans had a big season as both a receiver and a return specialist in Durham.

Darian Mensah to Sahmir Hagans for SIX! pic.twitter.com/d9al11BsGW — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 14, 2025

Hagans made 37 catches for 463 yards and six touchdowns. He also had a dazzling 100-yard kickoff return touchdown vs Clemson. Duke will likely miss him next season in both areas, but especially as a dependable target in the short to intermediate range.

Jeremiah Hasley

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This was a narrative-shifting season for Jeremiah Hasley . In his prior two seasons with the Blue Devils, Hasley was mostly a blocking tight end, totalling just eight catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

However, something snapped in Hasley against Clemson, and that momentum carried on the rest of the season. On Duke's game-winning drive against the Tigers, Hasley made a catch on third down for a 56-yard gain to give the Blue Devils a chance. Later on that drive, he caught a pass and converted a fourth down, which kept the game alive.

From then on, Hasley was a top option in the receiving core. He finished the season with 34 catches for 404 yards and five touchdowns. The junior tight end had a big day in the rivalry against North Carolina, setting career-highs with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. His return next season as a receiving option will be huge for the Duke offense .

