Duke Football Star Announces Transfer to Tennessee
Following just one season as a member of the Duke football program, Star Thomas officially entered the transfer portal in late December, citing "personal reasons" swaying a difficult decision to bolt. A few weeks later, the 6-foot, 210-pound running back from Louisiana is now heading to the SEC.
On Sunday afternoon, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Thomas committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for his final year of eligibility.
He arrived in Durham last year after shining at New Mexico State for two seasons following a pair of standout campaigns at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
Across 12 appearances for the Blue Devils, including three outings with over 100 yards on the ground, Star Thomas totaled a team-high 871 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 213 carries. The 23-year-old, a former unrated prep out of Homer High School (La.), added 153 receiving yards and a score via 20 catches out of the backfield.
Thomas is a three-star transfer prospect stacking up at No. 550 overall and No. 32 among running backs in the portal, per 247Sports.
With momentum on the side of second-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff following the 2024 Blue Devils' impressive 9-4 campaign, Star Thomas is one of only six players leaving Durham via the transfer portal. All but two of them have already decided on their next destinations.
