Top Duke Football Running Back Star Thomas Makes Hard Decision
Duke football standout running back Star Thomas has one year of eligibility remaining. But the 6-foot, 210-pound graduate from Louisiana has decided not to spend it in Durham.
ALSO READ: Duke Social Media Calls Out Bogus Claim by NC State Supporter
Thomas, who transferred to Duke this year following two seasons at New Mexico State and two years at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, revealed on Thursday night that he's entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career. He added that it "was by far the hardest decision" that he's ever had to make, and he did so for "personal reasons."
This go-round, he racked up 871 yards and seven touchdowns on 213 carries for first-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and the 2024 Blue Devils (9-3, 5-3 ACC), who recorded the program's first nine-win regular season in a decade. And Thomas, a durable 12-game force in the backfield, reeled in 20 receptions for 153 yards and another score.
Between his time at New Mexico State and Duke, Star Thomas eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards, sure to make him an instantly coveted player in the transfer portal.
He's the fifth Blue Devil to enter the portal this cycle.
Meanwhile, Manny Diaz and his crew have reeled in six transfer prizes for next season. That collection includes a three-star running back out of Appalachian State in the 6-foot, 220-pound Anderson Castle.
ALSO READ: Outbound Blue Devil QB Maalik Murphy Reveals Next Stop
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.