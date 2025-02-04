Duke Football Survives Cut for Coveted Wide Receiver

Davion "Fats" Brown (@davion__brown) had seven catches for 116 yards and two TD's as Trinity (@tesfootball) defeats St. Christopher's (@STCAthletics) 14-10!@CBS6 @TESPNathletics @TDTitan98 #FSFCBS6 #FinalScoreFriday pic.twitter.com/nXpzMGV0ss