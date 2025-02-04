Duke Football Survives Cut for Coveted Wide Receiver
Duke football was among the first to extend an offer to Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) safety Davion Brown. That offer came in June 2022, about two months before the 6-foot-3, 185-pound four-star's freshman year of high school and ahead of then-Blue Devil head coach Mike Elko's first of two successful seasons at the helm in Durham.
Two and a half years later, Duke football leader Manny Diaz has eyes on his second campaign and beyond after posting a highly encouraging 9-4 record last go-round. And evidently, he and his staff have continued to make Brown a priority on the 2026 trail, as they landed in his top five on Tuesday afternoon.
Brown is also still considering Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, and Syracuse.
At No. 155 overall and No. 27 among wide receivers in the 2026 On3 Industry Rankings, Brown could become the highest-ranked Duke football prize in the cycle if he commits to the Blue Devils.
As a junior last season for a Trinity Episcopal squad that finished 5-4 overall, Davion Brown caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 22.5 yards per reception and almost one score for every four catches.
Manny Diaz and his ambitious recruiting team currently boast the No. 32-ranked haul nationally, enjoying three 2026 three-star pledges in Christ Church Episcopal School (S.C.) wide receiver Jude Hall, Prosper High School (Texas) offensive lineman Sean Stover, and Gainesville High School (Ga.) defensive lineman Ayden Cain.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball recruiting news.