Blue Devil Country

Duke Football Target Legend Bey Commits to SEC Program

The Duke football staff came up short in pursuit of the elite signal-caller.

Matt Giles

Duke football
Duke football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke football hosted North Forney High School (Texas) quarterback Legend Bey on an official visit less than a month ago. And Manny Diaz's Blue Devils were among the 6-foot, 185-pound four-star's five finalists, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers.

ALSO READ: Five-Star Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect King Gibson Announces Transfer

But on Saturday night, Bey committed to Tennessee, despite the 247Sports Crystal Ball favoring Texas A&M.

As a junior last season, Bey racked up 1,444 passing yards and 1,912 rushing, totaling 41 touchdowns between the air and ground.

He ranks No. 451 overall and No. 61 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Duke football recruiting haul stacks up at No. 57 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.

The 14-deep Blue Devil collection includes one quarterback in Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.) three-star Terry Walker III. who announced his pledge to Manny Diaz & Co. back in April. Duke's lone four-star prize in the cycle is Prosper High School (Texas) offensive lineman Sean Stover, on board with the recruiters in Durham since November.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football