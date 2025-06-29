Duke Football Target Legend Bey Commits to SEC Program
Duke football hosted North Forney High School (Texas) quarterback Legend Bey on an official visit less than a month ago. And Manny Diaz's Blue Devils were among the 6-foot, 185-pound four-star's five finalists, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes, West Virginia Mountaineers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers.
But on Saturday night, Bey committed to Tennessee, despite the 247Sports Crystal Ball favoring Texas A&M.
As a junior last season, Bey racked up 1,444 passing yards and 1,912 rushing, totaling 41 touchdowns between the air and ground.
He ranks No. 451 overall and No. 61 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, the 2026 Duke football recruiting haul stacks up at No. 57 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.
The 14-deep Blue Devil collection includes one quarterback in Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.) three-star Terry Walker III. who announced his pledge to Manny Diaz & Co. back in April. Duke's lone four-star prize in the cycle is Prosper High School (Texas) offensive lineman Sean Stover, on board with the recruiters in Durham since November.
