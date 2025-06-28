Five-Star Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Announces Transfer
Legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle has coached a few eventual Duke basketball players in recent years, including a couple of top-three NBA Draft selections in former five-star recruits RJ Barrett and Cooper Flagg.
Of course, that nugget could help the Blue Devil recruiters' chances in any future pursuits of those who suit for Boyle, now set to lead SPIRE Academy (Ohio) next season after winning eight national championships at Montverde Academy (Fla.).
And in the case of King Gibson, who suited up for The Burlington School (N.C.) before spending his sophomore campaign under Boyle's command at Montverde and revealed this week that he's transferring to SPIRE for his junior year, it probably doesn't hurt that the five-star combo guard is an admitted Duke basketball enthusiast.
"I want to get the Duke offer," Gibson explained to Pro Insight last year. "I want to go to Duke. That's my dream school...I've always been a Duke fan since I was growing up. I've always been around a Duke culture with my family."
King Gibson is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound phenom with a rapidly expanding tally of offers. The most recent additions to his list of suitors include two of Duke's nearby ACC foes in NC State and UNC.
Currently stacking up at No. 14 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, Gibson has reported interest from Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils going back several months. That said, the high-flying prospect from North Carolina hasn't landed an offer out of Durham just yet.
