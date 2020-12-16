Duke National Signing Day Hub

HomeBasketballFootball
Typical no-drama NSD for David Cutcliffe
As usual, David Cutcliffe removed all drama early in the day for the start of the early signing period for college football.

Cutcliffe likes to get all of his recruits signed, sealed and delivered first thing, rather than sitting out announcements and last-minute decisions.

Sixteen of Duke's 18 commitments had their letters in before the coffee was cool on National Signing Day morning. Here's a look at where the class stands.

7:14 AM: Cameron Bergeron (CB, Westover, GA) is the first one in.

7:22: Aaron Hall (DE, Durham , NC) is in.

7:25: Brandon Johnson (CB, Newton, NC) is in

7:32: Trent Broadnax (WR, Savannah, GA) is in

7:35: Dylan Merrell (CB, Alpharetta, GA) is in

7:40: Tre Freeman (LB, Durham, NC) is in

7:51: Sahmir Hagans (WR, Philadelphia, PA) is in

7:54: Jaquez Moore (ATH, Live Oak, FL) is in

7:58: Andrew Jones (OT, Pfafftown, NC) is in

8:01: Justin Pickett (OG, Carmel, IN) is in

8:04: Joshua Pickett (CB, Mount Airy, GA) is in

8:09: Trent Davis (RB, Attalla, AL) is in

8:12: Nick Morris (LB, Austin, TX) is in

8:16: Riley Leonard (QB, Fairhope, AL) is in

8:21: Jordan Moore (QB, Towson, MD) is in

8:28: Placide Djungu-Sungu (S, Arlington, TX) is in

riley_leonard-5ec2c896e468b746804e680c_May_18_2020_19_05_32
Football

