Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke’s 2020 schedule is still up in the air, particularly its non-conference games. At the moment, however, the Blue Devils are scheduled to host Charlotte on Sept. 17 in a Thursday night game. It’s one of five in-state opponents Duke is scheduled to face this season.

This would be the first time Duke and the 49ers met on the football field, and Charlotte would be just the fourth opponent from Conference USA that Duke has faced in its history.

The Blue Devils have an 8-1 record against Conference USA.

In addition to Charlotte, the CUSA teams Duke has yet to play include Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky, Marshall, Old Dominion, Louisiana Tech, Alabama-Birmingham, Southern Miss, UTSA, North Texas and UTEP.

Of the three teams from the conference Duke has played, one of them was added just last season, when the Blue Devils traveled to Murfreesboro and dominated Middle Tennessee State, 41-18. The Blue Raiders are currently scheduled to return the favor with a trip to Durham this season.

In addition to the 1-0 record against Middle Tennessee, Duke is undefeated against Florida International, beating FIU in a home-and-home series in 2011 and 2012.

Duke’s longest history is against Rice. The Blue Devils are 5-1 against the Owls, winning the first four meetings, dating back to 1957. After meeting three times from 1957 to 1965, the series took a hiatus, before Duke won in Durham in 1992.

Rice posted its first win in 2001, 15-13 in Houston. Duke got back on the winning track in Durham in 2003, winning 27-24 in overtime.

