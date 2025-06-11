Georgia Target Commits to Duke Football Program Instead
Former Duke football head coach Mike Elko bolted back in late November 2023 after overseeing two years of momentum-building success. His move tested the resolve of Blue Devil faithful. Then, Manny Diaz arrived. And positive vibes only intensified as the resilient leader from Miami instilled his own version of winning ways in Durham.
ALSO READ: Duke Basketball Headlines Next Season's New Invitational
Now, the victories continue to build, and that includes on the recruiting trail.
Diaz and his staff secured another prize on Tuesday, as Myers Park High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Brody Keefe committed to the Blue Devils.
"Staying home!" Keefe told On3's Hayes Fawcett. "Duke family let's work."
According to Fawcett, Keefe chose the Blue Devils over NC State and Georgia.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound talent checks in at No. 514 overall and No. 84 among wide receivers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Keefe's pledge is the Duke football program's sixth in the 2026 cycle. Diaz & Co.'s haul features Prosper High School (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Sean Stover.
At this early juncture, the Blue Devils' collection ranks No. 61 nationally.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball recruiting news.