SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Joshua Pickett

We're looking at each of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its 13-man class of 2021.

Over the next few weeks, we'll look at highlights and SIAA's evaluation of each commit. Next up is a two way standout: Joshua Pickett.

Pickett is 6-foot, 175 pounds and a cornerback/wide receiver for Mount Airy (Georgia) Habersham Central High’s football team. He committed to Duke in late February and is projected as a cornerback for the Blue Devils.

Here’s what SI All-American had to say about Pickett’s frame: “Long and wiry frame that has ample room to add on the much-needed weight on the college level.”

SI All-American’s evaluation also looked at Pickett’s athleticism: “The long speed is obvious on tape, which turns into recovery speed when needed. He will be able to run with just about anybody on the deeper routes in man coverage. He’s got real natural hands that lead to interception opportunities at the cornerback position. ”

Here’s the commentary on his instincts at his two spots: “This kid really tracks the ball well on the outside at the wide receiver position, which translates into his cornerback play. He plays with great anticipation as well. By all accounts he’s a willing tackler as well out on the outside.”

And his polish: “There’s no telling just how good his technique will ultimately be. He played such a major role on the offensive side of the football that he likely didn’t spend much time perfecting the craft at corner. Yet, he’s still a playmaker and has decent fundamentals.”

The bottom line on Pickett, according to the SIAA evaluation: “If the corner life doesn’t exactly work out for Pickett, you’ve got yourself a pretty solid wide receiver prospect as well. The frame and length say he’s going to play corner at the next level however and do so pretty well.”

