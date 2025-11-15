What a Win Over Virginia Would Mean for Darian Mensah
There is arguably no other quarterback in the ACC playing better than Duke Blue Devils' signal caller Darian Mensah.
Since transferring from Tulane, Mensah has ascended Duke's offense to an elite level, as the Blue Devils are 37th in the nation in points per game (35.2) and ninth in the country in passing yards per game (312.9).
The additions of Cooper Barkate through the transfer portal and Nate Sheppard in the recruiting pool have also been instrumental in Duke's surprise rise in 2025. However, it all starts with Mensah, who has stepped in and made an immediate impact, despite being a second-year starter.
Through nine games, Mensah has completed 69.8% of his passes for 2,794 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Impressive numbers for a signal caller in his first year in a new system and program.
The statistics are apparent, but would a win mean over Virginia mean for Mensah and the Blue Devils?
What Would a Win Over Virginia Mean for Mensah?
Over the last two outings, Mensah has completed 49-of-72 passes (68%) for 583 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. Despite that level of production, Duke is 1-1 in that span and 5-4 overall on the season.
Because of that, people could view Mensah's production as an empty-calorie output, as it has not translated to consistent wins. However, if you watch the sophomore quarterback weekly, the talent and elite skill set jump off the screen. However, people care about wins and losses, so this is an opportunity for Mensah to prove his worth.
The former Tulane quarterback is also coming off a performance that included three costly turnovers, which was a key factor in Duke falling to the Connecticut Huskies.
If Mensah can play a clean game while continuing his terror on another above-average defense in a win, it would prove, once again, his value to the Blue Devils.
Beating Virginia and virtually eliminating it from contention in the ACC would not only improve Duke's chances of qualifying for the ACC title game, but it would also prove that Mensah and the Blue Devils are no fluke.
Mensah has separated himself from other quarterbacks in the conference by being the main catalyst for his offense. Duke's offense goes as far as Mensah takes it. With all due respect, Chandler Morris is not the driving force for Virginia.
The Cavaliers' success has been built around an elite rushing attack and an experienced and disciplined defense. Mensah's ability to play quarterback at a high level could lead to a blowout victory for Duke.
