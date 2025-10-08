History of Duke's Football Stadium
The University of Duke has had its changes when it comes to sports. When people think about the Duke Blue Devils, the first thing that comes to mind is the basketball team. But the Duke Football team was the first to leave its mark on this University.
Football is a sport that a lot of people tend to forget about when it comes to Duke, but they have done a great job of bringing it to the forefront of this University once again. The Duke Football team is making a lot of noise this week, and they are looking to have a special season.
Today, we take it way back to 1929 for a history lesson about the Duke football team that was something special even back in the day.
Duke Historic Football Stadium
“Oct. 5, 1929 marked the date of the first time Duke football would showcase its home games in the new Duke Stadium, later to be renamed after legendary head coach Wallace Wade,” said Jack Dahler of The Chronicle. “The new stadium was built to house the largest crowd that would’ve ever attended a football game in the south. Along with the stadium’s abundance of seating, the game against Pittsburgh was also highly anticipated, expecting to draw-in the new structure's 35,000-spectator capacity.”
"An energy and excitement filled the campus air as students were all ready to watch and be part of Duke history on the biggest stage. Students believed the opening of the new stadium would bring an “era of good feeling,” one that could last and propel the football program to new heights."
“Before the new stadium was built, the Blue Devils had played their games at Trinity College, which would rarely host more than a modest 5,000 spectators. Thanks to James Buchanan Duke, the athletic department was able to fund the building of the new stadium. Thus, Duke University was excited to display its talents on a much bigger stage.”
“Today, Wallace Wade Stadium is a landmark at Duke University, still serving as the energetic home for Blue Devil football. What once provided excitement and elation for fans and students of the early 1900’s carried its excitement into the present with fireworks, flame projectors and “into the jungle” playing as the Duke players run onto the field.”
“Indeed, it was a poor display on the stadium's opener, and students were disappointed to see their team fall so heavily in an anticipated game. However, the history, the winning and the joy that was to come after that first game surely makes up for it.”
