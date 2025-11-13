How Darian Mensah Could Bounce Back Against Virginia
Darian Mensah has been simply fantastic in his first season as a Blue Devil. Since transferring from Tulane and signing a lucrative NIL deal to come to Durham, the sophomore quarterback has been worth every penny.
Duke's 5-4 record to this point might not suggest that, but Mensah has statistically been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season.
In year one with Duke, Mensah is fourth nationally with 2,794 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, with just four interceptions. His last outing, however, was probably his worst.
Against UConn, Mensah completed 22-of-31 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions and a fumble. Truthfully, that's not a bad line. The fact that this is Mensah's worst game just goes to show how high the bar has been set.
Still, three turnovers will cost a team points, and it did cost Duke. The Blue Devils have been incapable of getting a stop the past few weeks, so every possession Duke does not score with feels like a missed opportunity.
No. 19 Virginia rolls into Durham this week in what is shaping up to be a massively consequential matchup in the ACC. It could become another game where Duke needs to score as much as possible, which means Mensah needs to rebound quickly.
How Mensah Can Succeed Against Virginia
Virginia is banged up offensively, but the defense has been decent. The Cavaliers have allowed 215 passing yards per game and 21.6 points per game.
Coming off an upset loss at the hands of Wake Forest, the Virginia defense has to be frustrated despite giving up just 16 points. If this is a letdown spot for the Virginia defense, if quarterback Chandler Morris can't go, then Mensah could pick them apart.
The biggest thing for Mensah this week, as well as offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, should be getting the ball out quickly. If Duke is not going to continue to run the ball, find ways to get linemen into space and let the receiving core create yards.
Facing UConn, Mensah wasn't clean, but he also faced plenty of pressure, taking a pair of sacks and six other hits in the backfield. Duke's offensive line has been solid this season, but this could be more of a scheme issue.
The Blue Devils were blitzed and didn't do a great job picking it up. They also didn't have extra blockers in the backfield or along the line to support him. Duke is so aggressive throwing downfield, the offense sometimes does not have a check down or a hot route for Mensah to throw into while under pressure.
It really doesn't matter whether it's a screen throw to Cooper Barkate or Que'Sean Brown, or if it's a delayed check down underneath to Nate Sheppard, Duke needs to get the ball out of Mensah's hands faster. Not only will it bring safeties closer to the line, opening up more shots and single coverage, but it will quickly wear down the Virginia front seven.
The other thing Mensah could do is use the middle of the field more often. That could be tough this week with linebacker Kam Robinson lurking in the middle of the Cavaliers' defense and a great coverage linebacker. However, Mensah has found success throwing to Barkate beyond the numbers and along the sidelines.
Duke does attack the middle of the field more in the red zone, which is smart. Getting the tight ends involved in the red area is always a good idea. But they could move the ball faster with more digs and cuts inside.
UConn did a solid job bracketing the sidelines on Duke's final drive, but the Blue Devils run plays that ignite with switch releases on the outside or drawing corners in so Mensah can throw out.
Overall, Duke has playmakers to win offensively. There's nothing wrong with how Brewer has chosen to use Mensah and the receivers, but it could be less predictable. This is a good week for the Blue Devils to rely on those advantages they have on offense.
