Duke's Offensive Grades Are In After Loss At UConn
For the second week in a row, Duke had to score, score, and score again to keep up with an opposing offense taking advantage of the Blue Devils' vulnerable defense.
Duke found itself in another back-and-forth game, but a few turnovers were the difference, as the Blue Devils fell 37-34 on the road at UConn.
Manny Diaz's team fell to 5-4 on the year, but since this was a non-conference game, it did not hurt Duke's ACC title hopes. In fact, given some of the results with the conference on Saturday, the Blue Devils might have a better shot now than they did a week ago.
The lead changed hands nine times in East Hartford, and Duke had the last shot at taking the game. However, Darian Mensah was sacked and fumbled on the final drive, nearing field goal range, and the Huskies recovered to seal it.
Despite three turnovers, Duke still had a great day offensively, racking up 390 yards and rushing for 168 yards in the game. The game was very similar to the Clemson game a week ago. Mensah didn't have much protection, but still made things work, for the most part.
It was far from Mensah's best day; it was probably his worst game as a Blue Devil so far. He completed 22-of-31 passes for 222 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the first time in his career that he tossed multiple interceptions in a single game, and his first pick since Week 3 this season.
The key difference was that Duke finally established a running game behind freshman Nate Sheppard, who crossed 100 yards on the ground.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had plenty of great performances on offense despite the loss. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from Saturday's loss (minimum 30 snaps).
5) WR Cooper Barkate
Barkate eclipsed the century mark through the air in his last two outings against Georgia Tech and Clemson. On Saturday, he wasn't as involved early on, but Mensah searched for him plenty as the game became a scoring fest.
The senior wideout made five catches for 50 yards against the Huskies on eight targets. He had a tough time against UConn's top corner Cam Chadwick, who had an interception on a target to Barkate.
According to PFF, Barkate had an overall grade of 71.9, with a receiving grade of 71.3 and a run blocking grade of 59.6.
4) RT Brian Parker II
The offensive line didn't do Mensah many favors, but Parker sure did. The veteran right tackle kept his quarterback clean on all 36 dropbacks and continued to play all 66 offensive snaps for the night.
Parker didn't allow a single pressure from the right side and helped pave the way on the ground for Sheppard off the edges. He did a great job of reaching the second level to create alleyways for the tailbacks and didn't let anyone get in Mensah's face. About as good as you could ask for.
According to PFF, Parker had an overall grade of 72.5, with a pass blocking grade of 86.8 and a run blocking grade of 63.8.
3) TE Landen King
The second tight end in the Duke offense only caught one pass on Saturday, but he was utilized as the red zone threat he can be. His only catch, and only target, went for just one yard but was a spectacular grab in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
King also cleared space with some of his routes once the field shrank, which is the perfect way to utilize him. At 6-foot-5, the Huskies were concerned with King taking them over the top, which cleared lanes in the running game and attracted attention away from other pass catchers.
According to PFF, King earned an overall grade of 74.4, with a receiving grade of 80.0, a pass blocking grade of 69.1 and a run blocking grade of 60.9.
2) TE Jeremiah Hasley
Hasley has not been much of a receiving tight end throughout his career, but the past two weeks would say otherwise. He had the big 56-yard gain on the final drive a week ago, as well as a fourth-down conversion, and carried that over to this Saturday.
The junior tight end matched a career-high with four receptions, 61 yards and caught an easy touchdown on a late seam route in the red zone. He also continued to be a great extra blocker along the line, both in the passing and rushing attacks.
According to PFF, Hasley earned an overall grade of 74.8, with a receiving grade of 73.2, a pass blocking grade of 73.2, and a run blocking grade of 65.1.
1) LT Bruno Fina
It's odd to see Mensah get sacked twice, hit six more times, and have to run and throw as often as he did against the Huskies and still find both offensive tackles on this list. But Fina tops this list for good reason.
Fina anchored Mensah's blindside against the Huskies' pass rush. Playing all 66 snaps, he didn't allow a pressure on all 36 dropbacks and did not commit a penalty. He was also driving defenders to the end zone in the run game. Just an overall dominating performance from the former UCLA transfer.
According to PFF, Fina had an overall grade of 83.3. Fina had a pass blocking grade of 89.1, which tied for ninth best among all offensive linemen in Week 11. He also had a 77.1 run blocking grade.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.