Blue Devil Country

Isaiah Evans Emerging as the Star Duke’s Been Waiting For

Duke Isaiah Evans came back for another season with the Blue Devils. It was one of his former teammates who gave him room to shine.

Michael Canelo

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
One player who has improved his game tremendously from a season ago has been Duke guard Isaiah Evans. Coming into this season, Evans was one of those players who was going to be the x-factor for this Duke team.

He is going to look to be the player that they could turn to whenever they need him, and especially when it comes down to clutch time. That is something that he has been looking forward to. Even last season, he was scared of the moment and wanted it all, and for the rest of the team.

Evans opened up this season with a good showing, and it could just be one of many things to come for him and his teammates this season. It is clear what they want to do this season, and that is to win a National Championship.

Evans knows how close they were last season and knows they have the team to do it this season. It is going to be interesting to see how this team develops as the season goes on and how Evans evaluates his teammates to be the best they can be on and off the court.

Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) makes a jump while Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) attempts to block during the second half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Duke Isaiah Evans Got to Shine Because of Former Teammate

"Now, he’s one of three returning sophomores on the Blue Devil roster, and those expectations have risen again. Scheyer started him against Texas Tuesday night and in both of the exhibition games Duke played to open the season," said Sophie Levenson.

"With Flagg and Kon Knueppel out of the picture, Evans’ role escalated from the super-helpful extra guard who makes a lot of threes to a core piece of the Duke team, in charge of facilitating ball movement as well as making baskets."

"But it’s possible that Duke’s opponents haven’t realized Evans’ importance yet. Or if they have, they’re not as worried as they should be. Last year, every team scheduled to meet the Blue Devils dedicated its game strategies to guarding Flagg. Coaches and players talked about it in press conferences, and it was obvious on the court. And it was fair enough: Flagg won the John R. Wooden Award for a reason."

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) and guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrate during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"But that hyperfocus on one player enabled Flagg’s many talented teammates to excel beyond what they might have done if their opponents were more prepared for them. In Duke’s game against Texas, it seemed like this phenomenon might be happening again — and again, for Blue Devil benefit.

Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.