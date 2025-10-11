One Duke Basketball Player is Committed Long-Term
When it comes down to the Duke Basketball program, it is seen as a school that gets a lot of talented players who are one-and-done. They see Duke as the best program that will get them ready for the National Basketball Association in one year.
That is what this Duke program has been about for a long time. And it will mainly be that going forward. The one thing people do not talk about a lot is the players who actually stay longer than a season and end up developing well for this team.
One Player Look to Help Duke with his Veteran Presence
One player that will look to do that starting this season is Duke guard Caleb Foster.
"There aren't really any expectations," Foster said. "I'm just trying to take it day by day, go hard, get better each and every day, lead, and do whatever it takes to win."
"We talk about the 98%, the ability to impact the game without the ball," said Duke head coach Jon Scheyer . "Yesterday's practice he had nine assists and zero turnovers. He can score and impact with the ball, but the areas without the ball are where I've seen a ton of growth."
Foster is all about putting the team first and doing whatever it takes to help the team win. That is his mindset, and he is building chemistry each day with his new teammates and the ones from last season. One player Foster is having a strong bond with so far this season has been incoming freshman star Cayden Boozer.
"We both played together and against each other," said Foster. "It's whatever Coach wants. When he puts us out there, we're just going to do whatever it takes to win."
"He also credited Duke's new player development coaches ( and ) for accelerating his progress," said Adam Rowe of 247sports. "They came right in and made an immediate impact," Foster said. "They bring energy every day. We watch film with them every day. It's been a great process."
"Foster's decision to return to Duke rather than explore the transfer portal was simple. "I've been a Duke fan my whole life," he said. "I didn't really think about transferring at all. Duke is where I want to be. It's where I want to call home. It's where I want to leave my legacy."
"Scheyer praised that loyalty, noting that Foster and other returners like,, andform the heart of Duke's culture. "The decisions these guys made to come back give us our identity," Scheyer said. "They're the reason our program has stability in a time when that's rare."
