Jonathan Brewer Discusses Key Offensive Adjustments Duke's Made
Offense was not an issue for the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday during their shootout win over the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
If there has been one constant feature of this team that has remained relatively the same throughout the course of the season, it would have to be the explosive element of the offense.
However, there have been things that have been in a work in progress, dating back to the first game of the season.
While speaking with the media on Monday, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer went into depth about where he has seen the most improvements from his offense, starting with quarterback Darian Mensah.
Brewer's Thoughts
- "His ability to throw the ball away. It sounds very simple and very easy," Brewer said. "If you look at his first five games of the season, that's something that showed up in our self-scout from the defense. He didn't do a good job of wasting the ball."
- "Sometimes you call plays and the defense has a good beat on something, or you call something and the quarterback misreads it. Instead of taking a sack or taking a loss on a scramble play, or trying to force the ball, you just waste it and give me another down to call a different play. That's probably been one of [Mensah's] biggest [improvements]."
- "That was something that was pointed out by our defense in the self-scout and by our analytics team," Brewer continued. "That, some things in the progression passing game, really helped him focus. It showed up big time in the Clemson game for us."
Tight end Jeremiah Hasley was crucial in Duke's game-winning drive, catching two passes that flipped the field and extended the game in the final minutes. Brewer shared what Hasley has met to the offense as one of the most important pieces on that side of the ball.
- "Besides Darian [Mensah] - the quarterback's usually the most important in the offense, but [Jeremiah Hasley] is really the glue that holds everything together," Brewer said.
- "His ability to block in the running game and pass protection, and then be able to run routes at a high level, it's just hard to find. He's got some football IQ that is out of this world. He plays so hard and is so diligent in what he does."
The Blue Devils' offense will continue to be the catalyst for the team's success, and Mensah and Hasley will be fundamental factors in the operation.
