Jonathan Patke Analyzes Duke’s Performance Against Virginia
The Duke Blue Devils' loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 12 was a full group effort, as all three phases of the team played poorly.
Defensively, the Blue Devils have been underwhelming for almost a month now, dating back to the 46-45 win over the Clemson Tigers. Against the Cavaliers, third-down defense was, once again, the main issue for the Blue Devils, as Virginia converted 63.1% of the time in those instances (12-of-19)
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke explained his thoughts from Saturday's defeat to Virginia.
Patke's Thoughts
- "It was really a tale of normal downs and possession downs," Patke said. "We played really, really well on first and second downs, but unfortunately, we did not get off the field on third down. We got [Virginia] to third down 19 times, and they converted 12 of them by some of our own undoing."
- "We missed a couple of sacks and a couple of missed assignments, but we played way too well on first and second downs, and stopped the run. To get them on third-and-long and let them off the hook, it was unfortunate for us as a staff and for the guys out on the field."
One of the main reasons the Blue Devils' defense struggled to get off the field was Virginia's quarterback Chandler Morris, who evaded pressure in key spots. Patke praised Morris for his ability to make something out of nothing.
- "We knew he was a great player, and obviously, even coming off of injury the week before, he had a knack for getting out of pressure, not taking sacks, not putting the ball in harm's way," Patke said.
- "We [intercepted Morris] twice, but we did not have a sack, and that is not like us. We had plenty of opportunities to put him down. When he scrambles around, [receivers] come up, whether you are in zone or man. Those receivers did a nice job of coming back to the ball and getting open."
The first half presented a multitude of issues for Duke's defense. Patke spoke on what the adjustments were coming out of halftime.
- "We played a little more zone [coverage] than we had in the past," Patke said. "Coming out of halftime, we jumped into a little bit more man [coverage to get closer to [the wide receivers].
- A lot of the throws were covered up. [Morris] went through his progressions while he was in the pocket. Unfortunately, when he [escaped] the pocket, he started scrambling, and our coverage broke down, can't cover forever."
