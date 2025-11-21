Jonathan Patke Breaks Down North Carolina’s Offense
In comparison to the Duke Blue Devils' last three opponents, the North Carolina Tar Heels' offense is not as prolific and flashy, but it presents unique challenges to an opposing defense.
While Clemson, Connecticut, and Virginia are more explosive offensive units, North Carolina is a methodical and patient offense that can drain the clock with a strong rushing attack.
That is more obvious when turning on the film, which is what defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has done all week in preparation for a historic rivalry matchup.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, Patke revealed what he has noticed on film while studying the Tar Heels' offensive strengths and tendencies.
Patke's Thoughts
- "They keep getting better," Patke said of North Carolina's offense. "The improvement they have made throughout the season jumps off the film. They have had a lot of injuries and a lot of moving parts up front. It looks like their offensive line is playing better."
- "Their [running] backs run really, really hard, and are big, physical tailbacks. They are good in the run game," Patke continued. "Their quarterback [Gio Lopez] is mobile, he can get out of trouble, he can navigate the pocket and win with his feet. The biggest thing is week-to-week they keep improving. They are not putting themselves in bad [situations] and putting the ball in harm's way where they have a chance to win the game. That is the biggest thing I see [on film]."
To Patke's point, Lopez has surpassed 200 passing yards in each of the last four games, which he did not achieve in the first five games of the season. Across those four outings, Lopez has also completed at least 72% of his passes in two of those games.
One aspect that is telling in a quarterback's progression and development is how much the completion percentage improves throughout the course of the season.
North Carolina's offense still struggles to score consistently, but with the offensive line coming together in terms of health and continuity, the Tar Heels could rely on the run game against Duke's defense.
The Blue Devils are coming off a game in which they allowed 224 rushing yards. North Carolina will aim to replicate that game plan to counter Duke's high-flying offense led by Darian Mensah.
Although the Tar Heels' offense has not been overly productive this season, it is finding its rhythm down the stretch, and as proven in the last few weeks, Duke's defense is nothing worth writing home about.
