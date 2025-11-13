Life After Duke: Coach Krzyzewski Shares His Perspective
When you think about the Duke Blue Devils in any way, the first person that pops up is the legendary Men's Basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Krzyzewski has done it all when he was the head coach of the Basketball program. He will forever be a member of Duke History.
He is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, basketball coaches of all time. He would not say that, but many others that been around the game for a long time will.
Coach K was in the building for Duke's latest win at West Point. Coach K got honor at the game, and he has a homecoming like no other. When Coach K comes out, that is when everyone does. He is a legend, and now when he comes to games, he always makes his presence felt. It is something you have never seen.
Coach K Shares About Life After Duke
"Krzyzewski does not attend every Duke home game but he is no doubt around and tuned in as ever watching his protege, Jon Scheyer, lead the Blue Devils," said Kyle Boone of CBS Sports.
He says right now his coaching retirement has freed him up to be a speaker for the Washington Speakers Bureau all over the country and also allowed him to work as a special advisor to Adam Silver and the NBA. He keeps a busy schedule, between all that and also is a professor of leadership at the Fuqua School of Business.
"And then we have 10 grandkids who all live within 10 minutes of us," he added, "and we also have our nonprofit in Durham, the Emily Krzyzewski Center, which services about 2,000 kids. It's all good stuff. And I try to be there if Jon Scheyer needs me. He doesn't need me often, but sometimes he does, because he's done a great job."
"Krzyzewski says he doesn't miss coaching "at all." He stepped away from the profession at 75 and is just as happy about the decision now, at 78, as he was then. He does, however, miss parts of the benefits of coaching."
"The only thing I might miss is the personal relationships with young men and their development," he said. "Being around young people keeps you young. I was blessed to be a teacher and a coach. The interaction with players, not just in developing them as basketball players but as men, was special."
"We've had good guys play here, and Jon Scheyer is doing the same with his guys. That's been a trademark of our program. We not only have really good players, we have really good guys."
