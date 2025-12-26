UConn vs. Army Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Fenway Bowl
Two teams with opposite offensive philosophies are set to take each other on in the 2025 Fenway Bowl. Army will face UConn as a 10.5-point favorite on Saturday in hopes of bouncing back from its latest loss to Navy. The Blake Knights will face one of the country’s most productive aerial attacks.
The Huskies’ Joe Fagnano is among the country’s leaders in passing yards (3,448) and passing touchdowns. Only a handful of the quarterbacks with more than 3,000 passing yards this season can top his completion percentage (69.0). The Black Knights have remained dedicated to the run, and only six times have generated more yards (2,946) than they have on the ground. That approach hasn’t helped them consistently put points on the board like UConn has, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
UConn vs. Army Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UConn: +3.5 (-122)
- Army: -3.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- UConn: +128
- Army: -154
Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UConn vs. Army How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Game Time: 2:15 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UConn: 9-3
- Army: 6-6
UConn vs. Army Key Players to Watch
UConn
Joe Fagnano: Fagnano boasts a ridiculous 28:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. He’s thrown for at least three touchdowns in seven games and wrapped up the regular season with a career-high 446 passing yards against FAU. Fagnano could very well attempt 40 or more passes for the fifth time this year. That could help him rack up some impressive stats in his final collegiate game.
Army
Cale Hellums: Hellums is the most important cog in the machine that is Army’s rushing attack. He’s thrown for just 585 yards and three scores with three picks, but has also rushed for 1,178 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s only failed to reach the end zone in one of his previous eight games and recorded more than 20 carries in all of those contests.
UConn vs. Army Prediction and Pick
Army has a strong pass defense, but has been broken by strong passing attacks in the AAC on several occasions this season.
The Black Knights are 0-2 against top-four passing teams in the AAC. They lost by seven as 2.5-point underdogs against North Texas before losing by 22 as a four-point underdog against East Carolina. UConn is just as accurate throwing the football as both of those teams and has been held under 37 points just once in its last seven games.
The Huskies have consistently run the score up all year, and Army would have to completely shut them down to cover as double-digit favorites as a team averaging just 22.4 points per game.
PICK: UConn +10.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $250 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.