Former Duke Basketball Star Interviewing to Become Head Coach in NBA
In his days as a Duke basketball superstar, JJ Redick was one of the most hated men in America. The All-American became one of the best Blue Devils in program history, continuing on for a 15-year career in the NBA before retiring following the 2020-21 season.
Despite being universally hated as a college student, the national opinion on Redick has done a complete 180 as he has slowly but surely begun to take over the basketball landscape following his playing career.
After wrapping up his playing career, he quickly became a mainstay on ESPN’s NBA coverage, becoming a lead broadcaster alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke. In addition to television, he also hosts two successful podcasts, including one with LeBron James.
But despite all his success in the media landscape, it seems Redick still has new heights to reach in the basketball world.
On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the former Blue Devil is set to interview for the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching job.
The 39-year-old has publicly expressed an interest in coaching in the past, despite admitting on his podcast that his only coaching experience lies on his son’s AAU team.
If the NBA veteran was to gain serious traction to be the coach, he could take the helm of a roster that boasts a trio of other members of The Brotherhood.
Former Blue Devil Mark Williams is one of Charlotte’s young centerpieces, while veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry and big man Marques Bolden also play ball with the Hornets.
It remains to be seen just how serious the interest is between the two sides. Perhaps the result of the interview could lead to another Blue Devil head coach in the NBA alongside a late-1980s Duke basketball point guard and 1990s assistant under Mike Krzyzewski in the Atlanta Hawks' Quin Snyder.
