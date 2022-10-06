Skip to main content
Duke basketball in NBA: AJ Griffin finally looks ready to play

Only one of the Atlanta Hawks' two Duke basketball players is in Abu Dhabi.
At No. 16 overall, former Duke basketball one-and-done AJ Griffin was the third of five Blue Devils to hear their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. But the 6-foot-6 chiseled small forward, now a 19-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Hawks, is the only one from that group who did not see any Summer League action in July.

Griffin was nursing right foot discomfort at the time. Plus, he tweaked his ankle in training camp last week.

Now, though, the former five-star recruit out of Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) looks ready to go when the Hawks tip off their four-game preseason slate at noon ET Thursday on NBA TV with their first of two bouts against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Griffin does not appear on the team's injury report.

However, according to All Hawks insider Pat Benson, Atlanta's other Duke basketball product, 2021 first-round pick Jalen Johnson, is recovering from a non-COVID illness and did not make the trip.

The Bucks, now 0-1 in the preseason after losing at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, boast two former Blue Devils on their preseason roster: returning full-time starting shooting guard Grayson Allen, who scored 15 points in 18 minutes against the Grizzlies, and center Marques Bolden.

While Bolden has no guarantee that he'll end up on Milwaukee's opening-night roster, he received a handful of minutes on Saturday, tallying three points and one rebound.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

