Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview

The NBA is finally back. By Thursday morning, all but one team will have played at least one preseason game. The league is truly saving the best for last when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Below is everything fans need to know about the matchup.

Preview

The Hawks beat the Bucks in two out of the three games they played during the 2021-22 NBA season. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks were unable to repeat as champions in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the early playoff exit granted the team some much-needed time off. Milwaukee's front office decided to run it back by re-signing several key players this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Hawks took the opposite approach this past summer. Starting in June, Atlanta's front office pulled off a blockbuster trade that netted them All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. Additionally, they revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded after last season's dreadful defensive results.

Thursday's preseason game does not have any impact on the regular season or playoffs. But that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan plans to balance getting his starters time to gel along with evaluating younger players on the fringe of the roster.

Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to rehabilitate his knee. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks rested Giannis Antetokounmpo in their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews remain day-to-day. Additionally, Khris Middleton (wrist) and Joe Ingles (knee) remain out.

The Hawks are without Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest. Both players were ruled out of the trip to Abu Dhabi due to a non-Covid illness. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic is still working his way back onto the court after knee surgery and will not play in Thursday's game.

Odds

In the meantime, fans should read more about the high odds the Hawks face in winning the 2022 Eastern Conference Championship.

Television, Streaming

Location: Etihad Arena

Time: Noon Eastern Standard Time

Network: NBA TV

Network: NBA TV

