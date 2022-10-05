Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview

Skip to main content
Bucks at Hawks Preseason Game Preview

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks at Hawks Preseason Game Preview

Preview for the preseason game between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks versus Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA is finally back. By Thursday morning, all but one team will have played at least one preseason game. The league is truly saving the best for last when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Below is everything fans need to know about the matchup.

Preview

Trae Young loses control of the ball against the Bucks.

The Hawks beat the Bucks in two out of the three games they played during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Bucks were unable to repeat as champions in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the early playoff exit granted the team some much-needed time off. Milwaukee's front office decided to run it back by re-signing several key players this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Hawks took the opposite approach this past summer. Starting in June, Atlanta's front office pulled off a blockbuster trade that netted them All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. Additionally, they revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded after last season's dreadful defensive results.

Thursday's preseason game does not have any impact on the regular season or playoffs. But that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan plans to balance getting his starters time to gel along with evaluating younger players on the fringe of the roster.

Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic stands with their hands on his hips.

Bogdan Bogdanovic continues to rehabilitate his knee.

The Bucks rested Giannis Antetokounmpo in their first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews remain day-to-day. Additionally, Khris Middleton (wrist) and Joe Ingles (knee) remain out.

The Hawks are without Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest. Both players were ruled out of the trip to Abu Dhabi due to a non-Covid illness. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic is still working his way back onto the court after knee surgery and will not play in Thursday's game.

Odds

SI Sportsbook should release the odds for the first of two preseason games between the Hawks and Bucks on Thursday morning. In the meantime, fans should read more about the high odds the Hawks face in winning the 2022 Eastern Conference Championship.

Television, Streaming

Location: Etihad Arena

Time: Noon Eastern Standard Time

Network: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Recommended For You

Projected Hawks Depth Chart 5.0

2022-23 Preview: Trae Young

Trae Young Asks for Transparency

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is swarmed by Hawks defenders.
News

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview

By Pat Benson
Trae Young poses for a photo.
News

2022-23 Atlanta Hawks Preview: Trae Young

By Pat Benson
Trae Young standing beside Nate McMillan.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections

By Pat Benson
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson shoots over Pacers guard Buddy Hield.
News

Two Hawks Players Ruled Out First Two Preseason Games

By Pat Benson
Rasheed Wallace grimaces after a play.
News

Rasheed Wallace Was at Cheesecake Factory When Atlanta Hawks Traded Him

By Pat Benson
Trae Young and John Collins walk towards the bench.
News

Atlanta Hawks October Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More

By Pat Benson
Jalen Johnson dunks the ball with two hands against Indiana.
News

Two Atlanta Hawks Players Missing Trip to Abu Dhabi

By Pat Benson
Trae Young yells at a referee.
News

Trae Young Wants More Accountability from NBA Officials

By Pat Benson