Duke Basketball Duo Musters More Mojo for Dangerous Mavericks
In the Eastern Conference Finals, premier Duke basketball product Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have maintained homecourt advantage with a 2-0 lead over the visiting Indiana Pacers.
And as of the Dallas Mavericks' 109-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night to start 2-0 out West as the series heads to Dallas, NBA Blue Devils Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II are starting to look fated to help fuel an exceptional Mavericks run to the Finals.
Although Luka Doncic is the more consistent star of the show for the Mavericks, Irving appears completely on board as a complementary showman and clutch bucket-finder. Meanwhile, Lively, whose mother, Kathy Drysdale, died of cancer on April 12, is budding as an inspiring young force to be reckoned with down low.
After a quiet start to his night on Friday, Irving delivered 13 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal across 39 minutes on the floor.
Lively, who has been coming off the bench for months but now routinely earns more minutes than starting center Daniel Gafford, again drew high praise from Doncic, not to mention head coach Jason Kidd, Irving, and other Mavericks:
The 7-foot-1 Lively, a late lottery pick last summer and still almost nine months away from his 21st birthday, had what one could refer to as a pretty much perfect stat line in his 27 minutes of action on Friday night: 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, zero turnovers, 6-for-6 from the field, and 2-for-2 at the foul line.
There's no doubt the Irving-Lively connection in big-time moments is only growing stronger:
Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively, and the Doncic-mania Mavericks host the Timberwolves — Minnesota's lone Duke basketball alum, Wendell Moore Jr., is a deep reserve and has yet to receive any minutes in the series — in Game 3 at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are in Indiana for their Game 3 battle at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
