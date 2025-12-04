Jayson Tatum Could See Him and Son Deuce Being Next Father-Son NBA Duo
LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history last year by becoming the first father–son duo to take the court together. While there’s been familial connections in other sports (ex. Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. in MLB), the Jameses started a new trend in the NBA. Who could be next?
Celtics star Jayson Tatum believes he and his son Deuce, who is only eight years old, could be the next father–son duo in the league. Tatum himself is just 27 years old. So, let’s say Deuce joins the league when he’s 18 or 19—that means Tatum needs to compete for at least 10 more years. He thinks he could do it.
“He turned eight, I’m 27. It’s like damn can I play 10 more years? I can easily do that,” Tatum said on the Morris Code. “So if it works out it would be cool.”
That would be pretty awesome, especially since many basketball fans can remember when Deuce was born and when he would attend Duke games and now Celtics games.
Tatum is out possibly for the whole 2025-26 season after he ruptured his Achilles during the playoffs in May. He isn’t canceling out the idea of playing this season, but he has a bit in his recovery journey to go. Barring any more severe injuries like this, Tatum could easily play for another decade. James is the perfect example as he’s in his record-breaking 23rd NBA season at age 40.