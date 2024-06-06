Duke Basketball Legend Teases Announcement in Coming Weeks
Ever since all-time Duke basketball scorer JJ Redick was linked with head coaching opportunities following an interview with the Charlotte Hornets back in April, suspicion has run rampant that the media personality would make the jump into coaching.
That speculation grew tenfold when he became linked to the Los Angeles Lakers head coach opening, just weeks after debuting his Mind the Game podcast with Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The rumored courting between Redick and the Lakers has reached an all-time high this week, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting on Tuesday that the Lakers had zeroed in on the former Blue Devil as the frontrunner to be the franchise’s next head coach.
But despite the rumors, Redick has opted to sidestep the speculation with his comments during a Wednesday morning appearance on DraftKings Network’s GoJo and Golic podcast.
The 15-year NBA veteran, who is currently set to call the upcoming NBA Finals on ESPN alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke, stated that his focus is currently on the upcoming championship series, while also acknowledging Charania’s recent report.
“My focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals,” Redick said. “In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. So, I’ll just say that.”
He later clarified his comments further, stating, “I don’t mean any job, I mean Shams. After the season.”
It remains to be seen exactly what Redick aims to address at the end of the NBA season, but the former Blue Devil superstar is clearly keeping his cards close to his chest in regards to his next move.
The 39-year-old is set to be on ESPN’s top broadcast team for the upcoming NBA Finals, where Redick will be live on the call for his first ever Finals alongside Breen and Burke. Game 1 of that series, featuring three Duke basketball products in the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday.
