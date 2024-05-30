Insider: Lakers 'Infatuated' by Duke Basketball Great
It may be only a matter of time until all-time Duke basketball scorer and former 15-year NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick becomes the 29th head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Although a hire is by no means official, the current ABC/ESPN broadcaster and popular podcaster (now in a joint effort with Lakers superstar LeBron James) has been all the talk of late among league's experts.
"I will be very surprised if their next head coach is anybody but JJ Redick," NBA insider Chris Haynes said about the Lakers' search during his Wednesday morning chat on the Dan Patrick Show. "Everything that I'm hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know, he's doing some background, calling some assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff or might not be able to join his staff.
"I'm pretty positive it'll be JJ."
On Wednesday night, The Athletic's Jovan Buha appeared on FOX 11 Los Angeles and echoed Haynes' report with what all he's been hearing about the franchise's fondness for the 39-year-old Redick despite his lack of coaching experience:
"All signs point toward JJ Redick likely becoming the Lakers' next head coach," Buha explained to FOX 11's Elex Michaelson. "He's been the frontrunner in league circles for the past 2-3 weeks...They've compared him internally to [Hall of Fame Lakers head coach] Pat Riley, a young Pat Riley, who made the jump from color commentator to assistant coach and then, shortly after that, head coach.
"So, they're high on JJ Redick. They're infatuated by his potential. And it does seem like this is the way that this is trending."
For now, the Atlanta Hawks' Quin Snyder is the only Duke basketball alum serving as a head coach in the NBA.
ALSO READ: Encouraging Sign for NBA Blue Devil Dereck Lively II