Former Duke basketball guards duel from downtown

Duke basketball products RJ Barrett and Gary Trent Jr. sizzled on Sunday.
On Sunday night, New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett scored 30 points, marking the former Duke basketball one-and-done's fifth outing this season with 30 or more points and second in the past four games. But another one-and-done guard out of Duke, Gary Trent Jr., scored 24 in helping the Toronto Raptors to a 125-116 home win.

Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Barrett knocked down a 26-footer to pull the Knicks within seven at 101-94. However, Trent responded with a 27-foot splash 16 seconds later, and the Raptors' lead then never dwindled to less than seven the rest of the way.

Trent finished 9-for-17 from the field and 6-for-10 beyond the arc, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in his 35 minutes on the floor. His plus/minus of +12 was the highest among all the starters in the game.

Meanwhile, Barrett shot 10-for-18 overall, 4-for-8 from deep, and 6-for-9 from the charity stripe. He also tallied seven boards and five dimes in his game-high 41 minutes of action.

Both Duke basketball talents are now averaging career-highs in the scoring department.

The 22-year-old RJ Barrett, who went No. 3 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft, is sitting at 20.3 points per game for the New York Knicks (25-23). And the 24-year-old Gary Trent Jr., a former early second-rounder, is averaging 18.7 points in his fifth season as a pro and third year with the Toronto Raptors (21-27).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

