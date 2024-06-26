Former Duke Basketball Sensations Reunite in Brooklyn
Judging by recent mock drafts and such, one-and-done guard Jared McCain is the favorite to become the first Duke basketball name off the board at the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. But it wouldn't be too much of a shock if two-year Blue Devil forward Kyle Filipowski lands that honor.
Either way, both are likely to hear their names in the first round (the second round takes place on Thursday night). Each received an invite to the green room.
And on Tuesday, the pair of prospective NBA Blue Devils, who helped power Jon Scheyer's second Duke basketball team to a 27-9 overall record and within one game of a Final Four berth, reunited at a pre-draft photo shoot.
The official NBA account shared a video capturing their moment together in Brooklyn — where they led the 2023-24 Blue Devils to two wins in jumpstarting their NCAA Tournament journey — noting the "Duke brotherhood is on full display" the day before their big night in Barclays Center:
"That's my brother, man," the 6-foot-3 Jared McCain, an ACC All-Rookie Team selection, remarked about the 7-foot Kyle Filipowski. "I went through a whole season with him. A lot of ups. A lot of downs. But it's good to come to be: we're at our goal now. This is what we've been working for our whole lives, so it's great to share it with somebody who knows how hard you worked.
"And I'm blessed to be here with Flip."
Filipowski expressed similar sentiments.
"It means a lot to just be here with Jared and getting ready for tomorrow night," he said. "You know, we went through a lot this past year. We got super close. Just being able to go through this with someone who I can relate to a lot, it's something very special.
"He's like a brother to me."