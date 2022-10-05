Skip to main content
Knicks employ three Duke basketball products in preseason opener

Former Duke basketball guard and current New York Knicks star RJ Barrett (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

Knicks employ three Duke basketball products in preseason opener

The New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons game had Duke basketball talent galore.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Three for the New York Knicks. And one for the Detroit Pistons. Altogether, four former Duke basketball one-and-dones saw playing time in the same game on Tuesday night as the Knicks pulled out a 117-96 victory over the visiting Pistons in both teams' preseason opener.

The Knicks trio of NBA Blue Devils consists of 2018-19 Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish plus 2021-22 one-and-done Trevor Keels. And the Pistons rotation includes 2017-18 ACC Rookie and Player of the Year Marvin Bagley III.

RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

Barrett appeared in potential first-time All-Star form against the Pistons, scoring a game-high 21 points in 23 minutes of action. He added five rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and only one turnover while shooting 8-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from downtown, and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Reddish came off the bench, played 11 minutes, and displayed one smooth make from deep. But he finished with only those three points while shooting 1-for-6 from the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Keels, who went No. 42 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, saw only three minutes, going scoreless after missing his only shot attempt.

Bagley ended up with a so-so stat line in his 20-minute reserve role for the Pistons: six points, seven rebounds, and 3-for-5 shooting.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Next up on the Knicks' four-game preseason slate is a home game against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. Thirty minutes later, Bagley and the Pistons tip off their second of four preseason bouts in their road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, featuring Duke basketball one-and-dones Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
Recruiting

Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Tuesday's loaded lineup of NBA Blue Devils in action

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke target Dylan Harper 'crashed party' in ranking

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Paolo Banchero explains struggles in Memphis

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Former Blue Devil Jack White sets Nuggets record

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Duke alum Mason Plumlee making changes

By Matt Giles