Three for the New York Knicks. And one for the Detroit Pistons. Altogether, four former Duke basketball one-and-dones saw playing time in the same game on Tuesday night as the Knicks pulled out a 117-96 victory over the visiting Pistons in both teams' preseason opener.

The Knicks trio of NBA Blue Devils consists of 2018-19 Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish plus 2021-22 one-and-done Trevor Keels. And the Pistons rotation includes 2017-18 ACC Rookie and Player of the Year Marvin Bagley III.

Barrett appeared in potential first-time All-Star form against the Pistons, scoring a game-high 21 points in 23 minutes of action. He added five rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and only one turnover while shooting 8-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from downtown, and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Reddish came off the bench, played 11 minutes, and displayed one smooth make from deep. But he finished with only those three points while shooting 1-for-6 from the field.

Keels, who went No. 42 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, saw only three minutes, going scoreless after missing his only shot attempt.

Bagley ended up with a so-so stat line in his 20-minute reserve role for the Pistons: six points, seven rebounds, and 3-for-5 shooting.

Next up on the Knicks' four-game preseason slate is a home game against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. Thirty minutes later, Bagley and the Pistons tip off their second of four preseason bouts in their road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, featuring Duke basketball one-and-dones Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

