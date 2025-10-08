NBA Champion Named Duke's First Chief Basketball Officer
Continuing to move on from the legacy of ex-HC Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke Blue Devils just crowned their first "Chief Basketball Officer". Upon creating the role, they knew exactly the man for the job.
2024 NBA Champion, Jayson Tatum, who played on Duke from 2016-17, was named the team's first CFO. The six-time NBA All-Star made the ACC All-Freshman team before being drafted No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics.
His run at Duke may have been short, but his legacy will live on forever. Now, Tatum can return to the college that helped guide his basketball career to the next level, something he would love to help the next generation accomplish.
Tatum's Thoughts
"When I was younger, I had people ask or say, 'Yo, if you've got any questions, reach out.' And I always thought, 'Man, maybe they're too busy, or I was worried about interrupting their time'," Tatum told the team. "I'm telling you guys, take my number. If you have any questions, whatever, I'm always around, always available."
The Duke Men's Basketball account posted a 90-second video of Tatum speaking to the team upon being announced as their first CBO. Tatum, who has plenty on his plate with the upcoming NBA season, has somehow found a way to add this to his non-stop schedule.
Since it is a new role, Duke made sure to clarify the exact rules of their CBO: "The Chief Basketball Officer will serve as a special advisor to the Head Coach, bringing a wealth of professional basketball experience and championship-level insight to Duke Men's Basketball and Head Coach Jon Scheyer."
"In this role, Jayson will leverage his career success to provide perspective and guidance on basketball development, leadership, and life as a successful athlete, leaning on the lessons he first learned here at Duke," the statement concluded.
Tatum, 28, had the honor of working with Scheyer, 38, before he was the team's head coach. Scheyer joined Duke as an assistant in 2014, performing those duties until he became associate HC in 2018.
In Scheyer's short tenure as head coach, he's coming off his most successful season yet. The Blue Devils just reached the Final Four after a successful season where they were both the ACC regular season and tournament champions.
Currently in the hunt for a few crucial recruits, Tatum will do everything in his power to shape not only the current state of the team but future recruits as well.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.