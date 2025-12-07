New Ranking Reveals Duke’s Recruiting Class Position

The Duke Blue Devils have had a good run for the last couple of seasons. Head coach Manny Diaz has come into this football program and has turned things around for the Blue Devils.

It has been a great thing to see because they have been wanting to see this football program be successful and be competitive. Diaz is a good head coach, and that is why the Blue Devils went out to get him when the opportunity presented itself. That is one thing they were missing.

A head coach who knows the game in and out and has a great track record of developing his players and making them and the team better. Diaz has done that in his first few seasons at Duke. He has two winning records, and in both seasons, he has gotten the Blue Devils to bowl games.

And he is only getting started. He wants to continue to build this program and make it compete for ACC championships and win some. Diaz got his team to the ACC title game.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The big one is getting this team to the College Football Playoff. That is something Diaz and this program are capable of doing. That is the next goal for this football program. Next season is going to be the big one. He has had players over the last few years who have developed into good players.

And the experience is going to play a factor. If most of them return, this is going to be a team that will likely be ranked in the preseason and one that will get votes to finish first in the ACC.

Their recruiting class for next season is also going to be a good one to see. Diaz and his coaching staff know how to find those players who want it and that other schools overlook.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Craig Haubert of ESPN ranked the Duke incoming recruiting class at No. 56 in 2026.

Previous ranking: 58

SC Next 300 commits: 1

Top offensive prospect: OG Sean Stover

Top defensive prospect: DT Ayden Cain

Nov 30, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz has Duke trending up. After signing two SC Next 300 prospects in 2025 -- the first time that has happened since 2017 -- the Blue Devils are assembling another strong class. Their top 2026 pledge is Sean Stover, a 6-3, 280-pound mauler on the interior offensive line who loves to finish plays at the second level but also shows pass-protection technique and room for added strength.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, they have landed several promising high-three-star DLs including Ayden Cain, who utilizes leverage well and can be an active presence. He showcased his ability to perform against top competition, winning DL MVP this past offseason at the Atlanta UA camp. It's also possible Duke landed an eventual replacement for QB Darian Mensah in Terry Walker III.

An Elite 11 finalist, Walker shows developmental traits and throws a pretty deep ball, though his senior season was cut short by a torn ACL and he'll need time to develop more efficiency in college.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE