How Duke Is Readying for Clemson Clash
The Duke Blue Devils are going into a big time environment against one of their ACC rival, the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are looking to bounce back after losing their last game.
They had an extra week to get prepared for this game, and we are going to see if this team is going to benefit from having the extra week. Head coach Manny Diaz still believes in this team, and he has made that clear. He wants to make them better, and that is what he is looking forward to as the season continues.
This Duke team has it all on both sides of the ball. They have a good quarterback who has been playing well all season long. That is a huge thing for any team in college football. Then they have a good running back who is a workhorse.
That is always a good combination to have in your backfield. They have been showing all season long that they could move the ball up and down the field. That is going to be the key this week against Clemson.
On the defensive side of the ball, they have a front four that is getting after the quarterback. They are even good at stopping the ball. If they continue to have good showings and get stops, it is going to make the whole team better.
Here is what Duke did to prepare for Clemson
"Duke football spent the last week self-scouting and getting its bodies and minds right, taking advantage of an extra week of preparation ahead of facing Clemson in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1," said Anna Snyder of USA Today.
The Blue Devils, coming off their second idle week within a three-week span, also spent it setting personal bests in the weight room.
“Friday, they lifted," head coach Manny Diaz said on Monday, Oct. 27. "We had like, 10 or 13 guys hit PRs on lifts.
“That shows what a great job (David Feeley) does in the weight room but also shows how our guys are in the mindset of – we’re a really good team, but we're not as good as we can be yet. Let's work on that yet. The sooner that 'yet' becomes, the better off we're all going to be.”
