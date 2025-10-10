Duke Sophomore Is Quietly Becoming One Of Team’s Steadiest
Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils have never had a shortage of talent. A loss in the Final Four last season will sting, but Duke will continue to have a talent edge over most of their schedule and expect to be in the race for another championship come March.
This season's lineup returns sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, who averaged just 6.8 points per game a year ago, but is expected to step into the starting lineup after making 41.6% of his threes in 2024.
Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA player and Duke standout Carlos Boozer, is the big-ticket item in the frontcourt. ESPN's No. 3 player in the 2025 recruiting class figures to dominate the headlines for the Blue Devils.
His running mate in the paint, however, could have his own breakout campaign.
Patrick Ngongba II Poised for Breakout Campaign
Ngongba has been overlooked by many as the next Duke breakout big, thanks to a top recruiting class that features Boozer.
As a freshman, Ngongba's time in Durham began alongside now-Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach. The 6-foot-11-inch, 250-pound center also struggled with a foot injury that limited him to just 30 games.
The combination of pro talent in front of him and physical ailments kept him off the floor.
Now, it's Ngongba's time to step up. Duke's five NBA Draft picks have cleared room for the sophomore to start right away. Ngongba is a fearsome rebounder and has great ball skills at the rim on both ends of the court.
What stands out about his game is his athletic finishing at the rim and passing from the paint. Scheyer's coaching staff has worked to get Ngongba healthy and slim down while adding muscle to help him master those athletic moves.
With a full season in the program and an offseason under his belt, Ngongba might be the straw that stirs the drink in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season. As a freshman, he flashed his potential in the ACC Tournament against rival North Carolina, scoring 12 points while knocking down all six of his shots.
He continued to shine at Duke's annual Countdown to Craziness event, where his speed and athleticism inside created a buzz in the stadium.
Ngongba's speed will aid the Blue Devils on defense as well. He picked up 80 rebounds and smacked 16 blocks while averaging just over 10 minutes a game last season.
A full offseason to get healthy and acclimated to life in Durham should make Ngongba more comfortable in the Duke lineup. Whether it's deflecting passes with his speed on defense or making a crafty finish at the rim on offense, the Blue Devils believe they have a force in the paint once again.
