Jon Scheyer Vows to Outduel Duke Basketball Guard From Three
At least as a spot-up shooter beyond the arc, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has proven time and again during downtime in team shootarounds that he still enjoys the outside touch from his playing days as a Blue Devil, peaking at 110 made threes as the senior leader at point guard for the 2009-10 national champions.
In the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast released this week, 2016-20 Blue Devil forward and third-year Duke basketball director of player development Justin Robinson fed Scheyer questions from fans on social media. And when asked if he's the top 3-point marksman in the building nowadays, Scheyer issued a challenge to rising sophomore wing and projected starter Isaiah Evans:
"Is that even a real question?" Scheyer quipped to Robinson. "It's obviously not your question because you know.
"Look, the one guy that would like to say I haven't beat yet is Isaiah. But come back. We're gonna do this again in a couple months. And that answer's gonna be different.
"Like, I'm gonna beat Isaiah — not just once, but several times by then."
As a freshman for a 35-win Duke basketball squad last season, Isaiah Evans shot a team-best 41.6 percent from downtown en route to over five of his 6.8 points per game coming courtesy of his smooth 3-point stroke.
