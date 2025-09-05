Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Completes In-Home Visit With Top Target
Last summer, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr. became one of the first 2026 preps to land an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. And at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star now stands as the highest-ranked Blue Devil offer holder in the class.
Plus, Smith has already che'cked out the blueblood program in Durham via an official visit back in early November. Moreover, he's noted plans to return to the campus for another official visit with the Blue Devils during his upcoming senior year at Paul VI Catholic, which has produced a handful of Duke basketball guards in recent years.
So, it's no surprise that Scheyer chose to visit Smith at his home on Wednesday, the first day of the open recruiting period.
Jordan Smith Jr., currently stacking up at No. 1 among 2026 combo guards, is down to top six of Duke, Syracuse, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgetown, and Arkansas. Thus far, he's locked in upcoming official visits to Arkansas, beginning on Sept. 20, and to Kentucky, beginning on Oct. 11.
"There may not be a player in high school basketball who impacts winning in more ways or with the same consistency as Jordan Smith," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein recently wrote about the versatile talent. "The Paul VI and Team Takeover guard has terrific physical tools and even better competitive intangibles that allow him to change the game on both ends of the floor...
"Physically, he’s long and powerful with a 6-foot-8.5-inch wingspan and chiseled physique. He’s also a good athlete who excels defensively, has switchability on that end of the floor because of his physical strength and toughness, and is also an elite perimeter rebounder."
With offers out to nine prospects in the cycle, Jon Scheyer and his crew are still looking for their first recruiting win in the cycle.
Duke has constructed a No. 1 haul in three of the first four years with Scheyer calling all of the shots on the recruiting trail, including the five-deep group of freshmen now on campus. As for the one Blue Devil class that didn't reign supreme in the country, the 2023 collection ended up at No. 2 overall.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.