Potential Duke Quarterback Targets in the 2027 Class

As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are shifting their focus to the 2027 cycle. The Blue Devils have plenty of needs to address, but with Darian Mensah likely leaving for the NFL next year, securing a quarterback should be a top priority.

The good news for the Blue Devils is that the 2027 class is loaded with quality signal-callers, and they have already started targeting several of them. Here's a look at three quarterbacks Duke is pursuing, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.

Three 2027 Quarterbacks Duke is Targeting

It's important to note that these aren't the only three quarterbacks Duke is targeting, but they are the 2027 prospects who appear to have the most interest in the Blue Devils at this point in time.

1) Kahden Davis

Kahden Davis is a three-star quarterback from Donovan Catholic High School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 663 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 44 quarterback, and the No. 19 prospect from New Jersey.

Duke has been pursuing Davis for nearly two years, first extending an offer in January 2024. While several other Power Four programs are pursuing him, the Blue Devils currently have a strong chance of landing the three-star signal caller.

2) Kevin Parker

Kevin Parker is a three-star quarterback from Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 676 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 46 quarterback, and the No. 17 prospect from Virginia.

The Blue Devils were the first Division I program to offer Parker, doing so in January. The young quarterback has built a strong relationship with Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin, and the Hokies are currently leading his recruitment, but Duke is still very much in contention for the three-star.

3) Landon Dougherty

Landon Dougherty is a three-star quarterback from Gadsden County High School in Tallahassee, Florida. While Rivals hasn't graded him yet, 247Sports' Composite rankings list him as the No. 844 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 72 quarterback, and the No. 89 prospect out of Florida.

Duke is one of 10 Division I programs to have offered Dougherty, doing so back in January 2024. As of now, his recruitment remains wide open, so if the Blue Devils decide to make a push for him, they likely would have a very good chance of landing him.

