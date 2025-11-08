Blue Devil Country

Predicting Offensive Players Stat Lines vs. UCONN

Duke's offense has been elite this season. Here is a look at a few of the top contributors on that side of the ball, and what to expect from them in Saturday's game against UCONN.

Logan Lazarczyk

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils' offense exceeded expectations last week in their 46-45 win over the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.

Duke's offense may have to replicate a similar performance against the Connecticut Huskies, who are averaging 36.9 points per game, while only turning the ball over once all season.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of that, the baseline and floor for this matchup could be exponentially high, as both offenses average more than 33 points per game in 2025.

When considering that, here are predictions for several Blue Devils' offensive pieces' stat lines in Week 11 against Connecticut.

Darian Mensah

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) comes running out onto the field before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 26-of-35 for 330 yards and three touchdowns

Facing an elite Clemson defense on the road was supposed to be a potential hiccup game for Mensah. Instead, he completed 27-of-41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils on a game-winning drive in the final seconds of the contest.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

There is no reason to expect anything else from the sophomore quarterback at this point, and because of that, throwing for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns is almost a given.

Cooper Barkate

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates after picking up a first down Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 11 targets, 8 receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown

Barkate has caught 13 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown over the course of Duke's last two outings.

As the number-one option in an elite passing offense, the former Harvard receiver should continue to post lofty numbers from this point forward. Although 77 yards and one touchdown came on a broken play last week, Barkate's ability to consistently beat man and zone coverages will open up ample opportunities for him to produce explosive plays.

Que'Sean Brown

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 7 targets, 5 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown

The sophomore wide receiver was explosive against Clemson, scoring touchdowns of 19 and 43 yards.

Brown is the clear second option in the passing attack behind Barkate, but his speed and elusiveness open up so much space for Mensah underneath.

Nate Sheppard

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 15 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown

The freshman running back has ran for at least 50 yards in each of the last three outings, including three touchdowns during that span.

This is another game where Sheppard could be relied on late in the game in what should be a close matchup.

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Unlike last week, the Blue Devils could turn to Sheppard early in hopes of avoiding another shootout affair.

