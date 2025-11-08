Predicting Offensive Players Stat Lines vs. UCONN
The Duke Blue Devils' offense exceeded expectations last week in their 46-45 win over the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
Duke's offense may have to replicate a similar performance against the Connecticut Huskies, who are averaging 36.9 points per game, while only turning the ball over once all season.
Because of that, the baseline and floor for this matchup could be exponentially high, as both offenses average more than 33 points per game in 2025.
When considering that, here are predictions for several Blue Devils' offensive pieces' stat lines in Week 11 against Connecticut.
Darian Mensah
Stat line prediction: 26-of-35 for 330 yards and three touchdowns
Facing an elite Clemson defense on the road was supposed to be a potential hiccup game for Mensah. Instead, he completed 27-of-41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils on a game-winning drive in the final seconds of the contest.
There is no reason to expect anything else from the sophomore quarterback at this point, and because of that, throwing for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns is almost a given.
Cooper Barkate
Stat line prediction: 11 targets, 8 receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown
Barkate has caught 13 passes for 299 yards and one touchdown over the course of Duke's last two outings.
As the number-one option in an elite passing offense, the former Harvard receiver should continue to post lofty numbers from this point forward. Although 77 yards and one touchdown came on a broken play last week, Barkate's ability to consistently beat man and zone coverages will open up ample opportunities for him to produce explosive plays.
Que'Sean Brown
Stat line prediction: 7 targets, 5 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown
The sophomore wide receiver was explosive against Clemson, scoring touchdowns of 19 and 43 yards.
Brown is the clear second option in the passing attack behind Barkate, but his speed and elusiveness open up so much space for Mensah underneath.
Nate Sheppard
Stat line prediction: 15 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown
The freshman running back has ran for at least 50 yards in each of the last three outings, including three touchdowns during that span.
This is another game where Sheppard could be relied on late in the game in what should be a close matchup.
Unlike last week, the Blue Devils could turn to Sheppard early in hopes of avoiding another shootout affair.
