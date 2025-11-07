Jonathan Brewer Previews Test Against Connecticut’s Defense

Blue Devil Country

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Each week presents a different challenge, and that is no different for the Duke Blue Devils, who find themselves, once again, in a tough road environment against the Connecticut Huskies.

Oct 20, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; A Duke Blue Devils footballl helmet during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Cavaliers won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Huskies are one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the nation, boasting a 6-3 record. Their image in college football is not acknowledged much, based on the fact that they are not represented by a conference.

However, Duke should not overlook Connecticut this weekend, and needs to take this game as seriously as possible if it wants to carry over momentum from last week.

Duke Blue Devils celebrates after the final play Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer has shifted his focus to Connecticut and realizes the importance of this contest.

While speaking with the media on Monday, Brewer discussed the challenges the Huskies' defense will present to the Blue Devils' offensive personnel on Saturday.

Brewer's Thoughts

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "They're multiple. They do a lot of things on defense," Brewer said. "They change the picture a lot for the quarterback. In my opinion, it is probably one of the best defensive schemes that we have seen. They just do a lot of different things to prepare for. You have to be very simple. You have to be very sound in what you do."
  • "They are second in the country in sacks for a reason. [Teams] are missing assignments in [pass protection], they get drilled. It's hard to throw [run-pass options] because you really don't know where the pressure is coming from. So, they are really active."
Sep 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; UConn Huskies linebacker Bryun Parham (6) sacks Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) during the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

To Brewer's point, the Huskies have totaled 33 sacks this season through nine games, averaging 3.6 sacks per contest. Edge rusher Bryun Parham leads the team with 9.5 sacks, which tied for fifth in the country among all qualifying pass rushers.

Duke's offensive line will have to replicate its performance from this past weekend when Darian Mensah was sacked two times against an elite defensive line.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskies do not possess the high-end talent in the front seven that Clemson has, but it will be another challenge for this offensive line. Last week was a productive test for the Blue Devils' front line and will prepare them for this matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Nate Sheppard could see an increased workload, as he has demonstrated throughout the course of the season that he can contribute to the running game and pass protection. That will be an important aspect of Duke's game plan heading into Week 11 against the Huskies.

