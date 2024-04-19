Predictions Pile Up for Duke Basketball in Major Transfer Races
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have five open scholarships for next season's roster in light of losing 10 players combined to the transfer portal and NBA Draft. Unsurprisingly, they've been active lately in pursuing experienced weapons.
Their work might soon pay off to the tune of two formidable forwards in former Purdue veteran bruiser Mason Gillis and two-year Syracuse workhorse Maliq Brown.
On Friday afternoon, the Blue Devils received five 247Sports Crystal Ball picks in the span of an hour. Three are for Brown. Two are for Gillis. And they include one for each race from top national insider Travis Branham, whose predictions often arrive just days or even hours before players make their announcements.
However, it's worth noting that Gillis, a 6-foot-6, 225-pounder who averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds as a senior for the Boilermakers last season en route to their appearance in the national title game, has yet to take any visits. Plus, he has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
As for Brown, who averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists as a Syracuse sophomore, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound ACC All-Defensive Team selection traveled to Durham on Wednesday to check out the Duke basketball program for a few days. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if he commits to the Blue Devils as early as this weekend.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.