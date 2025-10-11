Purdue Guard Poses Threat to Duke Basketball Great's All-Time Record
Bobby Hurley, the famed starting point guard across the Duke basketball program's back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992, has held the NCAA Division I assists record for 32 years and counting. But the counting is in danger of coming to an end this season, as Purdue backcourt star Braden Smith is well within reach of surpassing Hurley's 1,076 mark in his upcoming senior season.
Smith currently checks in at 758, needing only to tally six more assists than the career-high 313 that he delivered to his Boilermaker teammates as a junior last go-round to supplant Hurley atop the all-time list.
That said, it's not as though Hurley has been celebrating his supremacy on that page in the record books each and every year. No, as the current Arizona State head coach explained to The Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy this week, when reflecting on his celebrated Duke basketball career, he prides himself on the pair of April nets he cut down as a collegian, a feat now out of reach for Smith.
“I’m not like the Dolphins or something,” Hurley explained in alluding to the famously boastful 1972 Miami Dolphins, still the last NFL squad to post an undefeated record. “When people would say 'all-time assists leader,' that’s great, but I don’t think it changes my legacy at all and what I did in my four years [at Duke], because everything was focused to Final Fours and winning championships."
Braden Smith's lack of the ultimate college hoops trophy aside, Bobby Hurley did make sure to point out to Mike DeCourcy that he has a deep respect for the Purdue treasure's undeniable strengths as a top-notch facilitator and fiery competitor on the court.
“He plays with the type of passion and type of fighting mentality I can really relate to," Hurley said about Smith, "so I certainly would be happy for him if he achieves it.”
The 54-year-old Bobby Hurley, whose No. 11 is one of 13 retired jersey numbers forever hanging from the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters in Durham, is now gearing up for his 13th season as a head coach and 11th campaign at Arizona State.
He boasts a 210-171 overall record between his time with the Sun Devils and the two years he spent at Buffalo to tip off his head coaching career.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.