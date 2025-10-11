Blue Devil Country

Purdue Guard Poses Threat to Duke Basketball Great's All-Time Record

No Division I player has ever dished out more dimes than two-time Duke basketball national champ Bobby Hurley.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Bobby Hurley
Duke basketball guard Bobby Hurley / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Bobby Hurley, the famed starting point guard across the Duke basketball program's back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992, has held the NCAA Division I assists record for 32 years and counting. But the counting is in danger of coming to an end this season, as Purdue backcourt star Braden Smith is well within reach of surpassing Hurley's 1,076 mark in his upcoming senior season.

Smith currently checks in at 758, needing only to tally six more assists than the career-high 313 that he delivered to his Boilermaker teammates as a junior last go-round to supplant Hurley atop the all-time list.

That said, it's not as though Hurley has been celebrating his supremacy on that page in the record books each and every year. No, as the current Arizona State head coach explained to The Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy this week, when reflecting on his celebrated Duke basketball career, he prides himself on the pair of April nets he cut down as a collegian, a feat now out of reach for Smith.

“I’m not like the Dolphins or something,” Hurley explained in alluding to the famously boastful 1972 Miami Dolphins, still the last NFL squad to post an undefeated record. “When people would say 'all-time assists leader,' that’s great, but I don’t think it changes my legacy at all and what I did in my four years [at Duke], because everything was focused to Final Fours and winning championships."

Former Duke basketball guard Bobby Hurley
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, left, and former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reunited on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Hurley was the starting point guard on Krzyzewski's first two national championship teams in 1991-92. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Braden Smith's lack of the ultimate college hoops trophy aside, Bobby Hurley did make sure to point out to Mike DeCourcy that he has a deep respect for the Purdue treasure's undeniable strengths as a top-notch facilitator and fiery competitor on the court.

“He plays with the type of passion and type of fighting mentality I can really relate to," Hurley said about Smith, "so I certainly would be happy for him if he achieves it.”

Purdue basketball guard Braden Smith
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) practices Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 54-year-old Bobby Hurley, whose No. 11 is one of 13 retired jersey numbers forever hanging from the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters in Durham, is now gearing up for his 13th season as a head coach and 11th campaign at Arizona State.

He boasts a 210-171 overall record between his time with the Sun Devils and the two years he spent at Buffalo to tip off his head coaching career.

Matt Giles
MATT GILES

