No. 1 Prospect Eyes Duke Basketball Visit This Year
It took a while for Duke basketball to officially enter the fray for Prolific Prep (Calif.) standout AJ Dybantsa. Earlier this month, the Blue Devils became the last of the bluebloods to extend an offer to the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward, a versatile five-star who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
But now that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are in the mix, it sure sounds like they're legit contenders.
On Friday night, after scoring 21 points for the Oakland Soldiers in their blowout win at Nike EYBL Session 3 in Indianapolis, Dybantsa mentioned Duke as a program he'll likely check out following summer grassroots action, Zagsblog's Charlie Parent reported.
"I'm open to every school," the 17-year-old Dybantsa noted to Parent, "but I will probably take a visit [to Duke] in the fall. I'll probably narrow it down after Peach Jam [in July] and take my visits then."
Dybantsa added that he's already on tap to visit Kentucky, Oregon, Arkansas, and Southern Cal.
He's one of nine 2025 prospects on Scheyer's wishlist, which consists entirely of five-stars and includes four of the top five on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and six of the top 10.
"It's a dream to have every single blueblood," AJ Dybantsa pointed out about his list of offers on Friday night. "[Duke] was the last one I didn't have, so it felt good to get it. [Scheyer] is good. He says that I play the system well."
