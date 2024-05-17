Duke Basketball on the Scene for Surging 2025 Recruit
A few weeks ago, Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas showed up at Lake Travis High School (Texas), presumably to check in with top-shelf four-star Hudson Greer.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing has climbed 27 spots since this time last year to No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. In the process, Greer has caught the Blue Devils' attention, albeit without an offer in hand from Jon Scheyer yet.
And on Friday evening, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported that at least one member of Scheyer's Duke staff was in attendance to watch JL3 (Texas), featuring Greer, take on Boo Williams (Va.) in Nike EYBL Session 3 action at the Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana.
Greer, now on tap to attend a Blue Devil pipeline school in powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) as a senior, is the only player on either the JL3 or Boo Williams roster who has noted any recent contact out of Durham. So, it's a safe bet Duke arrived with the intention of exhibiting continued interest in the springy bucket-getter, whose top-shelf athleticism, smooth shooting stroke, and undeniable competitive fire bring to mind Brotherhood treasure Grayson Allen.
Should the Blue Devils eventually add Hudson Greer to their exclusively five-star offer sheet on the 2025 trail, it sounds like that in itself would be a dream come true for the lifelong Duke basketball enthusiast.
"If I had an opportunity to go there, it would be an amazing opportunity," he recently told League Ready while explaining his deep-rooted respect for the Duke basketball program, even Blue Devils who starred in Durham well before he was born.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.