Duke Basketball: Tobacco Road Rivals Talking to Same Premier Prep
Duke basketball interest in Buckhorn High School (Ala.) wing Caleb Holt dates back to last summer. There hasn't been much chatter regarding a potential pursuit by the Blue Devils in recent months, but that's pretty much the case for any recruit on the 2026 trail.
Eventually, though, head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang will begin extending offers in the cycle, at which point Holt's name could be one to watch.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound five-star, sitting No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, recently broke down the current state of his recruitment to Pro Insight and mentioned that he continues to hear from both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.
"It's been going good," he said about his chats with college suitors in general. "I originally picked up my first blueblood [offer] from Kansas. I've been talking to Duke and North Carolina, and they have interest in me. Those are it for bluebloods right now. I have Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Georgia Tech...I don't think the 'little me' would probably believe it right now, so I don't know how to feel. I'm just soaking it in, having fun with it."
It's worth noting that Caleb Holt, a two-time state champion at Buckhorn now averaging 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds for Game Elite on the loaded Adidas 3SSB Circuit, has referred to the UNC basketball program as a dream offer. He's even gone as far as admitting in a few interviews to growing up a fan of the Tar Heels.
Nevertheless, his off-the-charts explosiveness on the court and advanced all-around skillset appear to have kept the attention of the Duke basketball recruiters.
ALSO READ: Top 2027 North Carolina Guard Says He Wants to Play for Blue Devils