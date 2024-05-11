Duke Basketball Still Vying for Visit From Dwayne Aristode
Although not officially appearing as a Duke basketball recruiting target, heralded Brewster Academy (N.H.) wing Dwayne Aristode has remained on the program's radar for almost a year now. Fresh off his first prep campaign in America, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound five-star from the Netherlands is still "talking visits" with the staff in Durham, according to his recent chat with On3's Jamie Shaw.
Aristode, No. 19 overall and No. 4 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has thus far taken official visits to only two schools in Wake Forest and Arizona. But he plans to add a few more to that list this summer, with UConn, Virginia, and UCLA sitting alongside Duke as the trips he's considering at the moment.
Playing for a currently 6-0 Expressions Elite squad on the loaded Nike EYBL circuit, Aristode is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in only 21.8 minutes per game through the first two sessions of action.
He boasts a 15-for-28 clip beyond the arc, or 53.6 percent, further solidifying his status as one of the nation's most efficient knockdown 3-point shooters.
Perhaps it's only a matter of time until Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, still in the final stage of completing their 2024-25 roster via the transfer portal, decide Aristode's 3-point prowess and versatile skillset are too appealing not to have on their official wishlist.
For now, Duke basketball's 2025 offer sheet consists of nine names, all five-star talents ranking among the 20 in the class and, as of earlier this week, including the cycle's No. 1 overall prospect in Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward AJ Dybantsa.
