Latest Duke Basketball Recruiting Target Announces Transfer
Surely, any school would love to have AJ Dybantsa, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and received a Duke basketball offer less than three weeks ago. Well, he's now at the halfway point of potentially making four stops in as many years on his way to the NBA.
Next, it will be Utah Prep that gets to enjoy the beyond-his-years hoops genius of the 6-foot-9, 200-pound five-star forward, Dybantsa and the school announced this week.
After playing his 2022-23 freshman season for St. Sebastian's School (Mass.), Dybantsa announced his reclassification in October and spent this past year at Prolific Prep (Calif.). There, he powered a 34-6 campaign alongside five-star forward Tyran Stokes, the composite No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Dybantsa, a Massachussetts native, is now averaging 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the 10-1 Oakland Soldiers in Nike EYBL action this spring.
He hasn't named finalists in his loaded recruitment. Nor has he expressed any rush in deciding on what'll likely be a one-and-done college destination before potentially becoming a top lottery pick at the 2026 NBA Draft.
It's worth noting, though, that the 17-year-old phenom did recently mention the Blue Devils among the programs he wants to check out in the fall.
Eight other five-stars are on Duke basketball's 2025 wishlist. They all landed their offers from Jon Scheyer many months before AJ Dybantsa.
None have committed anywhere or revealed a list of favorites that doesn't include the Blue Devils.
