Another Top-10 Name to Know on Duke Basketball Recruiting Radar
The names of potential 2026 Duke basketball recruiting targets should come into focus this weekend. As third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his powerhouse recruiting team begin reaching out to rising high school juniors directly in search of their first offer recipient in the cycle, one new name to keep an eye on is Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Caleb Gaskins.
Of course, Montverde has produced some of the most talented Blue Devils in recent years, including the program's only recruiting prizes this century with perfect 1.0000 ratings (per 247Sports) in current Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett and incoming Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg.
Pairing that with the fact Gaskins ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and was Flagg's teammate with the undefeated Eagles, it comes as no surprise to learn that the Duke basketball staff is showing interest in the 6-foot-7, 205-pound five-star.
On Saturday afternoon, the first day college recruiters are allowed to dial up 2026 recruits directly, MADE Hoops' Max Feldman reported that Duke was one of the first 10 schools to reach out to Gaskins since the gates opened at midnight.
After watching Gaskins take his game to new heights in Nike EYBL action this spring, Rivals' Jason Jordan noted his potential to climb even higher in the rankings and shine on the prep stage next season despite spending most of his sophomore campaign at Montverde near the end of the bench:
"[Caleb Gaskins is] a fluid scorer and intense competitor, a stark contrast from the player I watched this high school season. He's staking his claim for the top of the 2026 class."
Currently, Caleb Gaskins and Paul VI Catholic (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. are the only two 2026 prospects who have reported contact from the Blue Devils since the open-contact period tipped off on Saturday. However, they likely won't be the last, and they certainly aren't the only ones the Duke basketball recruiters have scouted on the grassroots scene in recent weeks.
