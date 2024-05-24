Positive Sign in One Longtime Duke Basketball Recruiting Race
With averages of 20.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for Indy Heat Elite in Nike EYBL action this spring, it's wonder that La Lumiere School (Ind.) wing Jalen Haralson, No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and one of nine players in his class holding an offer from the Blue Devils, continues to draw a heavy Duke basketball pursuit.
On Sunday morning, Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer watched Haralson deliver 22 points and eight rebounds in his team's 64-58 win over Team Why Not in Indianapolis. That outing came roughly 18 hours after the 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star, who landed his Duke basketball offer last July, scored 37 points in a 85-66 victory against Vegas Elite.
Now, with eyes on committing to a college before his senior year of prep ball begins in the fall, Haralson is talking visits and not without mentioning the Blue Devils.
He told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent that he wants to check out Duke, along with Kansas, Missouri, and Gonzaga, at some point before wrapping up his recruitment.
"They've been recruiting me for a very long time," the 17-year-old said about Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. "I was one of the first four or five offers, and they don't offer a lot of guys, so they really keep their recruiting circle small and recruit hard and see what guys they want.
"I got to get out there for a visit, learn more about the program. One of my favorite players growing up was Jayson Tatum, so I watched a lot of Duke basketball. [It’s] really just learning how I'll fit into their program."
Haralson has already been to Auburn on an official visit. Meanwhile, he noted to Parent that home-state hopeful Indiana is also still an active contender.
Back in January, Jalen Haralson, a sturdy slasher with elite instincts, made clear his hope to spend only one year in college before heading to the NBA.
"My goal is to be a one-and-one," he told League Ready. "Whatever school I feel like is going to best help me get there, I'll probably be attending that school."
Stay tuned to Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.